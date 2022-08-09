ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of first-round picks for the Colorado Rockies are one step closer to the big club. First baseman Michael Toglia and pitcher Riley Pint have been promoted from Double-A Hartford to Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes.

“We’re all just trying to climb the ladder to achieve that ultimate goal of playing in the big leagues and staying in the big leagues,” said Toglia. Toglia was the 23rd overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft, coming out of UCLA. He has hit a franchise-best 23 home runs this season for Hartford.

“I had to make an adjustment with my approach, especially from the beginning of the year,” said Toglia. “I was pulling off too many balls, and with the stuff that I was seeing in the Eastern League, it wasn’t working. I was rolling balls over, striking out. So, I had to shift my field and stay on it a little bit longer. The results came later.”

Riley Pint is a 2016 MLB Draft pick out of high school. Pint is 2-1 this season with a 4.64 earned run average. He is glad to be back on the mound. Pint retired and then unretired. “I was injured a lot my first three years of pro ball, came back last year, ended up retiring,” said Pint. “It was just a long journey with a lot of different things. It was really nice to just take a step back and relax and see how life is without baseball. It lets you know you are really going to miss it. It let me know.”

In other sports news, Lobo running back Sherod White is one of many talented players in the UNM backfield this fall. The junior college transfer from Mt. San Jacinto College averaged over 7 yards per carry last season while rushing for more than a thousand. White was also named a junior college All-American.

The Goddard Rockets football team made it all the way to the semifinals in 2021. Senior leadership could lead them further into the postseason in 2022.