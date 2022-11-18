ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is set to play their final home game of the regular season on Friday night against SDSU. This season has been a struggle for the Lobos, but the team believes the future is bright.

“We’ve made progress as a football team,” head coach Danny Gonzales said. “We haven’t got the results that we want and they’re able to see that and understand that, that’s why they’re willing to fight. If you’re going backwards and regressing, it’s really hard to them involved.”

In other news, the Rio Grande Rivalry returns to the Pit on Saturday. Both teams are excited to put their new pieces on display.

“It’s nice to have some options,” Richard Pitino said. “You know, last year we were really one dimensional. This year we’re more of a complete team. Does it mean that we’re going to win every game, no it does not. We’re going to have to take what every game gives us and adjust and evaluate and see where it all goes.”

Meanwhile, the Lobo women’s basketball team is set to face a second power five team already. UNM is hosting ASU on Sunday.

“Obviously it’s like early in the season, so it’s better to work on these things now so that when conference comes we’re more like more jelled together, have more chemistry within our offense,” said Amaya Brown.