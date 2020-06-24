Sports Desk: Fight night for local boxer Jason Sanchez

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Boxing and local professional Jason Sanchez is set to fight Christopher Diaz in a featherweight bout on Tuesday night. Sanchez holds a 15-1 record and coming off of a KO victory in October, he hopes to get a solid win over a ranked opponent.

“Yeah, no it’s very important because this guy is ranked and I don’t know if in the top ten, but when I beat him I get ranked in his spot, and hopefully it’s just a step closer for a world title,” said Sanchez. His opponent is currently ranked 11th in the division and while he will be a good test, Sanchez believes he has what it takes to get his hand raised.

“I am really excited, I know it’s going to be a good fight. I know I am ready and we have been practicing different techniques and stuff, so I know I should come out victorious,” said Sanchez.

High school athletics are starting to get their summer activities going around the state. Albuquerque Public Schools won’t be able to start fall sports, summer activities until next week, but Las Cruces Public Schools began workouts on Monday.

Mayfield and Las Cruces High School football teams took to the practice field Monday but under strict restrictions. It makes things harder for coaches and players to have these restrictions, but they are remaining safe and it is a step in the right direction.

“It was great man, you know just seeing them come in, in their cars you know, just even that started getting the goosebumps going you know. We just haven’t seen these guys, and it’s been three months or more,” said LCHS Football Coach Mark Lopez. “It’s one step at a time and one day at a time. If we can get everybody in the United States to do what they are supposed to do and wear their mask and practice social distancing, we might have football next year,” said Mayfield Football Coach Michael Bradley.

Sticking in the high school ranks, Highland High School standout guard, Cailee Crawford announced via Twitter on Tuesday that she has verbally committed to play college basketball at San Diego State University. Crawford still has her senior season next year but she is already ranked in the top 100 of prospects by ESPN. She averaged over 18 points and six rebounds in her junior season and is slated as a 4-star recruit.

Now to NASCAR, the news was released on Tuesday that Bubba Wallace did not have a hate crime directed at him after an alleged noose was found in his garage area on Sunday, but his message of change is still strong. Fellow NASCAR drivers stood with Wallace before Monday’s race and sent a message of “We Stand With Bubba.”

Wallace is currently the only black driver in NASCAR, and he has been a voice of change in the sport. Wallace has inspired many people across the country and that includes local driver Joshua Jackson. “He’s like, supporting what he went through, and as far as people like me to keep moving forward. I am glad that Bubba Wallace is leading it in the right direction and it’s helping him and the people around him, and that’s what inspired me to keep going and never give up on anything,” said Jackson.

KRQE Sports has done stories on Jackson in the past and how he has come back from a serious accident in 2015, to now racing once again. Jackson loves that Bubba is promoting change and as a black race car driver himself, Jackson says that Wallace is one of his favorite drivers. Joshua Jackson says that he loves what Wallace stands for, but he also likes him because he has gotten to know him personally after a NASCAR Race in Arizona.

“Yeah, I mean I had met him and he was super nice and he was a good person to hang out with. He was really cool and we went into his trailer and stuff and I actually watched his entire race with his pit crew and all that stuff. So, it was really cool,” said Jackson. He is still racing and in fact won his first race of the season over the weekend in Roswell, New Mexico.

Finally, we finish with Tuesday’s edition of The Lost Season as we feature a multi-sport student-athlete from Moriarty High School, Michael Pisz.

“I competed in basketball and baseball over the past four years at Moriarty High School. I have three varsity basketball letters and four varsity baseball letters. When I got the news that the spring season was being canceled and I was not going to be able to complete in my last baseball season I couldn’t believe it. Over these past years, Moriarty as a community has been through a lot. I believe that athletes should cherish the moments they made playing sports and being around friends and to be proud of what they have accomplished. Nothing will be able to take away the great people and great friends that I have made playing sports throughout the years. although I will not be furthering my sports career I will be furthering my education at UNM. Stay Sandoval Strong,” said Pisz.