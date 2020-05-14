Sports Desk: Fight Night for Albuquerque trained Ray Borg

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s fight night for Albuquerque trained Ray Borg. Borg (13-4) will take on Ricky Simon (15-3) in a bantamweight bout on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira. Ray is the underdog coming into this Wednesday night bout, but he is hungry to earn his third consecutive victory and says that fans should expect a good fight.

“I think fans can expect an unexpected fight, you know. Everyone knows my game and they know how I fight, but I think that this fight, I think a lot of people are going to be surprised in how it plays out,” said Ray.

Moving on to high school football, Clovis head football coach Cal Fullerton has kept in touch and engaged with his team over the internet by having meetings and workouts.

“We had a workout for the kids to do every day and the goal, well the challenge of them was to send us the video of them working out. Even if it was just a ten-second clip or whatever it was. Here in the last couple of weeks we have changed it up a little bit and now we are having mandatory meetings two times a week where they have to get on and work out in front of us,” said Fullerton.

Players from the Clovis football team have been garnering more attention by college coaches as of late, and it is because they are posting videos of their workouts for coaches to see. Coach Fullerton says that some coaches have even reached out to players for certain workouts so that they could get a better look at them.

A program that has really reached out a lot more to the Wildcats is the University of New Mexico. They have recruited a lot of players and Coach Fullerton says that UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales and his staff have been amazing to him and his team.

“I pretty much talk to them once or twice a week and I don’t know man, I told them how much we appreciate it, how special that makes us feel. You know, its stuff that they really don’t have to do and they still take the time to make us feel important. So, I think it’s a great deal, what they are doing right now,” said Fullerton.

Moving on to baseball, Former Albuquerque Academy stand out, and now Houston Astros third baseman, Alex Bregman has been very involved in raising money for the Houston Food Bank. He has already raised over a million dollars and on Tuesday he decided to raise more by holding a 24-hour live stream.

Bregman played video games for 24 hours straight and in the process talked with 20+ celebrities and professional athletes. They talked about sports, life, and even auctioned off signed memorabilia to help the cause. Bregman’s live stream charity ended up raising over $50,000.

Lastly, Lobo men’s basketball player Joe Furstinger signed a new professional deal overseas. Furstinger agreed to a deal on Wednesday with Hapoel Beer Sheva, who plays in the Israeli Winner League. The new deal will have an option for the 2020-21 season but will take Furstinger out of Poland and have him finish out the season in Israel, whose season is slated to resume in June.

Furstinger played 22 games in Poland this season, and he averaged over 12 points and seven rebounds per game.