ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With less than a month until college basketball season, UNM is fine tuning what this year’s squad is going to look like. As for what coach Pitino feels he needs to see out of his squad before the season starts, it’s striking fear into opponents.

“I just want to see a team that people fear playing,” coach Pitino said. “I want to see a team that, when a shot go up, you don’t block out we’re going to make you pay. If you try to screen us you’re not going to screen us because we’re so tough, we’re so physical. I want to see a locker room full of guys that, they want to win a championship.”

Coach Pitino also revealed the players voted as team captain this season are KJ Jenkins and Jamal Mashburn Jr. Jenkins spoke on what it means to be viewed as a leader.

“It’s a lot to handle at times, you know, when things don’t go your way,” Jenkins said. “You got to remember that you’re a dude that people look up to. You just got to remind yourself that you got to keep going, let these other dudes know that you’re a leader. You’re someone they look up to and just hold other people accountable.”

In other news, New Mexico United clinched a playoff berth on Wednesday night. The black and yellow trailed 1-2 at halftime, but thanks to two second half goals by Harry Swartz, New Mexico was able to seal the victory.

“He has a nose for the goal because he is willing to put himself in the position where he is going to anticipate faster,” coach Prince said. “He’s going to run harder. He’s going to have more commitment to get to the spot before the other person. So, when he pops up around goal, it’s always going to be difficult for any opponent playing against him because he’s willing and committed to do whatever it takes to have a final action on frame.”