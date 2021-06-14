Sports Desk: Fans will be back for fight against Angelo Leo, Aaron Alameda

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Angelo Leo missed them in his last fight and the one before that. Fans will be back when Leo faces Aaron Alameda at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas Saturday. Because of restrictions from COVID-19, fans haven’t been present in Leo’s last two fights, which includes when he lost his WBO super bantamweight title against Stephen Fulton this past January.

“It didn’t really feel like I was world champion, you know, people weren’t really cheering for me and things like that, but you know now there is a crowd and now there is going to be people and there is probably going to be a packed house in Houston so I’m excited,” said Leo.

The 20-1 Leo is ready for the challenge he will face against the 25-1 Alameda. Leo has added a new wrinkle to his style and is excited about showing it off. Leo is known for his ability to fight inside and land devastating body shots. There will be more in his boxing bag this time around, but it is never easy facing a lefty. “Anyone that has seen Alameda knows that he is a southpaw,” said Leo. “For some fighters, fighting southpaws are tricky because they’re a whole different positioning. That’s the only thing, just fighting for that position.”

The fight will broadcast on Showtime at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

In other sports news, Tim Means has a new opponent and a new fight date in the octagon. Means was scheduled to meet Danny Roberts at the UFC event at the Apex in Las Vegas Saturday. Those plans have been changed. Means will now fight June 26. His opponent has yet to be announced.

Shai McGruder averaged just under nine points and nearly six rebounds per game for Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team last season. Bradbury is expecting even more from the senior this year. “She’s worked on her three-point shot a lot,” said Bradbury. “She handles the ball better now. You know, Shai made a huge jump last year.”

McGruder is known to be a tough defender. She had 30 steals and 23 blocks last season.

Meanwhile, Vance Jackson is on the move again. The former Lobo forward is going to play for Joe Dooley at East Carolina, his fourth school. Jackson played at Arkansas last season.

New Mexico State University men’s basketball has many new faces, but one that remains the same is Las Cruces Onate graduate, Johnny McCants, who has returned, taking advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA due to COVID. He believes the Aggies will be back to their winning ways this season after struggling to a 12-8 overall record and 7-6 WAC finish.

Prior to last season, the Aggies had three straight conference titles. “After last year, the talk that I had with the coach, he said that we are going to change everything up,” said McCants. “He feels like the team he’s going to bring in is going to feel like his first year coaching. I feel like it’s going to be the same for me. All the new guys, all the returners, you know, we are just going to always put our heart into the game. We got a lot of stuff we got to work on but, at the end of the day, our goal is to win championships. For me, being here the longest, I feel like this is going to be the best team.”

The Albuquerque Isotopes and Salt Lake are four games into their six game series. The series is all square at two wins each. The Isotopes also have extra firepower in the lineup with MLB veteran Chris Owings on a rehab assignment from the Colorado Rockies.