ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Devon Sandoval is back. The first player to sign and score a goal for United has resigned with the club after missing several months due to medical reasons.

“It’s been awesome. I’ve been training with the team officially almost two full weeks,” Sandoval said. “It’s been good. I feel like my legs are under me now. Just enjoying being out there with the guys.”

In other news, a local music teacher will be competing in the international axe throwing championship. Heather Hansen will be one of 256 competitors and one of only 25 women.

“It feels awesome, it feels really cool,” said Hansen. “You know, one of the things that I really love about axe throwing is that it is men and women and its not a sport of strength. Its a sport of precision. You know, if you told me 3 years ago that this would be something that I would be doing, I wouldn’t believe you. You know, I am a school teacher and this is just something that I picked up as a total random hobby.”

Meanwhile, Lobo basketball player Sebastian Forsling is playing for Sweden’s national team this summer. Coach Pitino expects big things from Forsling in his second year at UNM.

“Sebastian had a phenomenal spring,” Pitino said. “He’s now back home and he’s going to play for his national team. His body looks great. I joked with him. I said to him that I don’t need to see you in some plaza smoking cigarettes in Europe there. We need to stick regimen of what we are doing.”