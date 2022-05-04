ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury said that the last few years have been incredible and he is excited about the future of the program. With super seniors returning for another season, as well as another year of new talented freshman, Bradbury likes where his team is at.

“I think we have experience,” Bradbury said. “I think we’re athletic. I think we will be better defensively. I think it’s a good mix of young and old and I think we got a lot of local kids that ought to get the fans excited.”

In other news, Albuquerque High School has a new boys basketball coach. Leroy Barela is leaving his current job at Eldorado as the girls basketball coach to take over for the Bulldogs. Barela is replacing Greg Brown, who was fired at the end of last season.

Meanwhile, the Lobo men’s golf team was selected for the NCAA palm Beach Gardens regional. This will be the 29th regional appearance for the Lobos under the current format.

Also, Jackson Wink fighter Dan Argueta is the latest fighter from the Academy to go for a title. Argueta will be fighting for the bantamweight belt at LFA 131 on Friday.

“Obviously coming from this gym, and the lineage of fighters, we know about belts, and to be able to fight for this one, yeah it feels great,” Argueta said. “I am so happy the LFA is giving me that opportunity, you know its awesome. Its going to be my first belt and at the same time I am just like, this is just the beginning.”