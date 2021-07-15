Sports Desk: ENMU names Dr. Paul Weir as athletic director

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Eastern New Mexico University announced Thursday that it has named Dr. Paul Weir its new athletic director. Weir will start his new job on July 19. Weir recently returned from Latvia where he coached the U-19 Canada basketball team to a bronze medal. Weir has nearly 20 years of NCAA men’s basketball coaching experience and has held the head job at the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University, but he has never been an athletic director.

Weir issued the following statement in an ENMU news release:

“This great state of New Mexico has given me a personal and professional life one can only dream of. For the past 14 years, I have had the pleasure of serving at two incredible state institutions and I am humbled by being provided the opportunity at a third,” Weir said. “To be able to segue into a key leadership position at the third-largest four-year university in New Mexico could not have come at a more perfect time and place in my life.”

Weir is currently an adjunct faculty member for UNM’s Anderson School of Management. An introductory press conference will be held Wednesday, July 21 at 2 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Campus Union at ENMU-Portales.

In other sports news, the Albuquerque Isotopes have returned home on a five-game win streak, the longest since 2016. The Isotopes are hosting the Sugar Land Skeeters for six games. Connor Joe has been hitting the ball well for the Isotopes since his return from the Colorado Rockies on June 26 with seven home runs in 14 games. “I think it’s just getting more reps, more at-bats because in Denver playing here and there and then coming down here, playing every day is huge,” said Joe.

Isotopes outfielder Scott Burcham is headed to the Olympics as a member of Team Italy. Burcham is the second active Isotopes player to leave for the games. John Gall did the same during the Olympics in Beijing in 2008.

Jackson and Wink trained fighter (12-5) Manny Muro will headline Bellator 263 on July 31 when he meets the undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Bellator 263 will be at the Forum in Inglewood, California.