Sports Desk: Eddie Nunez talks about UNM’s Athletic Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico’s Athletic Director Eddie Nunez addressed the media on Thursday about everything going on in his department and in sports in general.

A hot topic that arose in the round table discussion was the way he, along with the athletic department handled the situations of JJ Caldwell and Carlton Bragg. Both Lobo Men’s Basketball players were taken off of the team but it was a process to get to that decision.

“I know that every one of our student-athletes are going to be held accountable and the expectations that come with it. It’s an unfortunate situation that has occurred, but I am confident that the way it was handled and those incidents are still being viewed by others, and so at this point, that’s where I stand with them,” said Nunez.

Nunez also addressed the rumors that have been floating around the community about the possibility of Head Men’s Basketball Coach Paul Weir and that he will not be returning next season.

“Believe everything as you choose to believe it and whatever people perceive, the reality is I support all of my coaches. I support Paul Weir, but I also understand that every coach is always going to be held accountable. So, regardless of what the situations are or whatever the conversations need to be and whatever factors we are dealing with, that will be something that coach and myself will deal with behind the scenes,” said Nunez.

Meanwhile, Lobo Baseball will be at home for the first time this season, as they host Northern Colorado in a three-game series. Game one will be on Friday at 3 p.m. and coming off of a strong showing last weekend in Arizona. Coach Birmingham had a feeling that this group would be good out of the gates.

“They found themselves a little bit earlier than we expected, but I thought we would pitch well. Coach Coyne has done a good job of recruiting pitchers and coach Higelin has done a good job of teaching them how to pitch. Somewhere along the way, we are going to find ourselves to be champions, because if you aren’t a champion then you didn’t get it done,” said UNM Head Baseball Coach Ray Birmingham.

Coach Birmingham says that his team has a tough test this weekend with Northern Colorado, but he feels confident in his starting pitcher on Friday night. Aaron Makil will get the Friday night start and it comes after he earned MW Pitcher of the Week honors.

Makil threw six shuts out innings in his first outing with six strikeouts. The Junior College Transfer from Arizona is excited to make his first start at UNM, and he is ready to show the fans who he is on the mound.

“A little bit of a finesse pitcher, I really like to go out there and compete, I hate losing, so hopefully you will be able to tell how fierce I am and how competitive I am,” said Makil.

We finish this edition of the Sports Desk with football, as the Duke City Gladiators are set to hold an open tryout at Tingley Coliseum on Friday and Saturday. New Head Coach ‘Pig’ Brown says this is a great opportunity for local players to get a shot at playing professionally.

“A lot of local guys really don’t get the opportunity that some of the other guys get. So, I really feel like this is one of those opportunities for some local guys that maybe a year or two removed from college ball that are still working out and are waiting for that opportunity. So, it’s just like show us why you belong,” said Brown.

The Gladiator’s inaugural season in the Indoor Football League will start on the road March 12.