ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez held a roundtable on Tuesday to talk Lobo athletics. Many topics were discussed including future schedules.

“You know we were working with BYU on a potential home and home and unfortunately because they’re now affiliation with the big 12, they’re going to have to look at opening up some of their schedules around,” Nuñez said. “So, unfortunately, it’s not going to be at this point, but we’re still having a dialogue with them as well as many others.”

Naming rights for some of the athletic facilities were also mentioned. Nuñez was very clear that if any contracts are agreed upon, they will be well thought out.

“I will never turn down a naming rights opportunity. But, I will tell you this the conversations that we are having with certain individuals are just being had right now. I don’t want to approach anything without having it thought through and kind of vetted by many different groups.”

In other news, former La Cueva and Texas Tech running back Ronnie Daniels is making his Gladiators gridiron debut on Saturday. Daniels finished his high school career as the state’s all-time leader in rushing yards and went on to a successful start as a Red Raider before off-the-field issues put a halt to his time on the field. As years went by, Daniels experienced homelessness and a chance meeting at a gas station with the Gladiators owner is the reason he was able to revitalize his career.

“A lot of luck that went into it, but then a lot of hard work from my end and also from hers,” said Daniels. “I feel like the success part is going to be my end of the deal, just me doing my job, getting in the gym, getting on the field, and getting extra reps.”

At the age of 29, Daniels believes he has worked all of the rust out of his system and believes he is ready to go.

“I feel fast. I ain’t going to say how fast. I feel like that’s for you guys to come and see. There’s the time when we’re making plays in practice and it feels like the old days. I wish I would have kept this going ten years ago because it feels good now.”