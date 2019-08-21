Sports Desk: Duke City Gladiators make IFL move official

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators are officially members of the Indoor Football League. The Gladiators announced the move at a news conference Tuesday.

The Gladiators left the Champions Indoor Football league as back to back champions. The move to the IFL is a step up.

“We’ve always admired the work that they’ve done here with the Gladiators from afar,” said IFL Commissioner Mike Allshouse. “The geography, logistics, just hadn’t worked out until now.”

Gladiators Head Coach Dominic Bramante welcomes the change as his team will try to duplicate the success they’ve had in the CIF.

“We will compete,” said Bramante. “I am humbled to be in the league. I’m humbled to compete against the best in the business.”

The IFL is currently 12 teams strong with plans to expand to 16 members.

The Duke City Gladiators also unveiled a documentary about their team on Tuesday. The documentary will have a premiere at the KiMo Theatre on October 4.

The high school football season will start with a clash of the titans as the Volcano Vista Hawks meet defending Class 6A champions La Cueva Thursday night.

“You know what those are? The games you relish,” said Hawks Head Coach Chad Wallin. “You get to see what you are made of early, and then you have an opportunity to make adjustments if need be, so we’re looking forward to it.”

The game has a 7 p.m. start time at Community Stadium on Thursday.

The Lobo football team is expecting a big year out of linebacker Alexander “Moana” Vainikolo. The senior, affectionately known as “Mo,” has transformed his body to help live up to expectations.

Minnesota Twins catcher Mitch Garver is nearing a franchise record for home runs in a single season for catchers. The former Lobo and La Cueva star is five long balls off the pace.