Sports Desk: Duff and De La Cerda combine for 50 as Lobo women defeat Utah State

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobo women’s basketball is still in contention for a Mountain West title. The Lobos put the finishing touches on a sweep of Utah State Monday with a 97-65 victory on the road.

“I thought everybody that got in the game played well today,” said UNM head coach Mike Bradbury. “It was good. Our energy level and all of that was really good.” Latascya Duff continued her hot shooting, going 6 of 7 from the three-point line to score 28 points. Jaedyn De La Cerda was right on her heels with a 22 point performance that also included three steals.

Shyla Latone led Utah State with a game-high 33 points in defeat. The victory helped the Lobos improve to 12-3 overall and 9-3 in the Mountain West. It also kept the Lobos in contention with conference leader Colorado State. “It’s nice,” said Bradbury. “Anytime you can basically get to the end and you can control your own destiny, that’s kind of what you’re shooting for.” The two teams will decide the league champion when they play a pair of games this week, starting Wednesday, March 3.

In other sports news, the search for a men’s basketball coach at UNM continues. Athletic director Eddie Nunez said he was not going to list any candidates during the search. KRQE Sports know two coaches with New Mexico ties that are interested in leading the Lobos. Texas Christian University assistant Tony Benford was an assistant at New Mexico in the early ’90s and has an interest in the job. Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield also has shared some interest. Stubblefield was an assistant at New Mexico State and also served as interim head coach for the Aggies in 2004 and 2005.

Also, spring football starts for the Lobos Tuesday, March 2. A total of 88 players are participating. That number includes 14 super seniors, students who got another year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Also, New Mexico State will play their second final spring season game Sunday against Dixie State. Despite falling in the first game to Tarleton State head coach Doug Martin remains very optimistic about his club’s chances in the fall.

On Monday, New Mexico United released its preseason schedule. New Mexico will play three of those games on the road and three at home. The home games will be at New Mexico United training center at Mesa Del Sol.