ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While UNM tight end Trace Bruckler has proven to be a problem for opposing defenses, wide receiver turned tight end Elijah Queen is looking to get in on the action. At 6’5″ and 230 pounds, Queen’s frame makes him a prime candidate to be the physical tight end that the Lobos have been lacking.

“I mean, he can create some significant match up problems,” coach Gonzales said. “He’s six five. He’s athletic. He can run. He’s still holding up his blocking skills, which he’s got tremendously better since the spring. I mean, I’m excited. If we can put another 15 pounds on Elijah. I said it earlier in this camp. I think he can be one of the better tight ends in this league.”

Meanwhile, NMSU head coach Jerry Kill celebrated his 61th birthday on Wednesday, making him the 15th oldest head coach in FBS. If he gets his birthday wish, the Aggies will come out on top over Nevada on Saturday.

In other news, local BMX rider Danica Appenzeller brought home the silver from the 2022 UCI BMX World Championships held in France earlier this summer. The 11 year old has been riding for six years at Duke City BMX, which she feels prepared her for competing internationally.

“Well I sort of like to be aggressive and I like jumping and manualing too,” she said. “It wasn’t really that different, but a lot of their tracks are really technical, so sort of like the track behind me.”