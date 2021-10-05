Sports Desk: DonTrell Moore to enter UNM Football Ring of Honor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico Athletics announced on Tuesday that Roswell native and UNM running back DonTrell Moore will be added to the UNM Football Ring of Honor on October 16 during the UNM and Colorado State game at University Stadium.

“We are going to add another name up there and it’s a great football player that’s well-deserving. We are going to add DonTrell Moore to the Ring of Honor. Between him and Bobby Santiago and Don Perkins, we have had some unbelievable running backs in this program and he is one of the greatest, if not the greatest,” said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

Moore’s induction will be one of three ceremonies that will take place during UNM’s game with CSU. UNM’s Hall of Honor inductees will be introduced at halftime and Teton Saltes will be back to be presented the 2020 Wuerffel. Moore, who owns 16 UNM Football records, will be just the sixth football player to be inducted into the Lobo Football Ring of Honor.

It will be a tough test for the Lobo football team on Saturday in California, as UNM looks to snap a three-game losing skid against the unbeaten and nationally ranked Aztecs. Gonzales hopes their most recent loss, 38-10 MW Conference opener to Air Force, will be behind them and that they can come out and put up a strong fight against both Gonzales and Rocky Long’s former team.

“Is there an emotional connection to that place, there is not. Is there incentive to beat them even more because Coach Hoke and I are friends and Coach Long and I were there, for sure, absolutely that’s human emotion, but you can also screw it up with human emotion by trying to do what we did last week and that’s trying to be so perfect, and do so many things that you don’t give your kids a chance. Well, that won’t be the case this week. I know our kids have the expectation to go in there and win and play hard,” said Gonzales.

This team seemed fired up in practice on Tuesday, as they look to get back in the win column but also find a rhythm on offense. UNM will get back to everyone that missed the UTEP game due to COVID-19 protocols, for a full week of practice. Wide receiver Mannie Logan-Greene is questionable at the moment though, as he is nursing a chest injury and will most likely be a game-day decision if he plays.

However, getting the other five guys back off of the COVID quarantine list is huge for this team. “Getting those guys for a full week will be very significant,” said Gonzales.

“It was real critical to get out here and get things repped and get back into shape. I think everyone is feeling a sense of urgency to get things right, get things repped, get things corrected, and just get everyone on the same page,” said Andrew Erickson.

UNM will play San Diego State on Saturday at 7 p.m. on FS1.

Meanwhile, New Mexico United will be back in action at home on Wednesday, as they host an Eastern Conference team, Hartford Athletic. “We are a little bit familiar, I follow Charlotte as you guys would imagine, I follow Charleston as you would imagine. So, I have been able to see them play Hartford a few times this year. You know, we are as well prepared as we can be for an opponent that is a quick turnaround from a Sunday match and I think the guys are excited for two matches in a row at the Lab, Wednesday and Saturday,” said NM United Head Coach Troy Lesesne.

Holding a 10 win, nine losses, and seven draw records with just six matches left in the season has the team in search of as many wins as possible. They are coming off of a 3-1 loss on Sunday, and while Coach Lesesne liked his team’s ability to create shots, he wants his team to be even more aggressive. “I thought we created some chances the other night, but I want our front group and Wehan, Dev Sandoval, Amando is obviously out this game, but Sergio to come and be ready to put up a lot of chance creation on the night,” said Lesesne.

New Mexico United hosts Hartford Athletic on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Albuquerque Isotopes first baseman, Greg Bird was named to the Triple-A West Post-Season All-Star Team on Tuesday. Bird signed a minor league deal with the Rockies organization in February after experiencing injury-marred seasons in 2019 and 2020. He led Albuquerque in home runs (27) and RBI (91) this season while playing in 112 games, second on the team to Ryan Vilade’s 117. Bird hit .320 in 57 contests at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

“First and foremost it was just a good group of guys that were fun to be around, we had a great manager in Warren Schaeffer, and just getting an opportunity from the Rockies to play every day, that was something I haven’t done in a while. So, I mean that was kind of icing on the cake if you will, and it’s just pretty rewarding,” said Bird.

Lastly, longtime fighter, MMA coach, and local martial artist Edward Tomaselli has been nominated to be inducted into the Universal Martial Arts Hall of Fame. Tomaselli will now leave for Houston, Texas, later this month to be inducted into the prestigious hall of fame on October 16.

“It’s huge, it’s the biggest thing that has ever happened to me and to have the brothers come together for me, its the greatest moment of my life. It’s great, it’s humbling, I never imagined that this was going to happen. I am more likely to be abducted by aliens than inducted into the hall of anything, but here we are at the martial arts hall of fame,” said Tomaselli.

Tomaselli is 54 years old and has over 33 years of experience in multiple facets of martial arts. “Greg Jackson got a hold of me in 1996, I started working with him. So, by 200, I joined up with a competition team and took home this competition belt: 2005 southwest super fight champion. I am still grappling to this day. I will be back you will see that this isn’t the end of this story,” said Tomaselli.

“Speakers and guest of honor every year are different. Steven Seagal, Chuck Norris, I believe this year it’s going to be one of the Dog the Bounty Hunter guys, Leland I think they call him Young Blood. So, he will be doing the awards. Some of the inductees have been tremendous, you got Dan Severn, Frank Shamrock, Chuck Liddell, and to be lumped in with these guys is humbling,” said Tomaselli.