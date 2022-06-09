NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Former UNM and Dallas Cowboys legend Don Perkins has died at the age of 84. The former Lobos two-way player has his number 43 retired as is a member of the ring of honor.

“I am just proud to have known him and him being a great Lobo, its really cool that he played and was a great player here, and then got to become a well known great player in the NFL,” said UNM football coach Danny Gonzales. “I am proud of that and I am constantly reminding our guys of the great ones that have came through here.”

In other news, 18 local athletes are representing New Mexico at this year’s Special Olympics USA games. So far, Team New Mexico has tallied 12 medals in total, and the athletes have been enjoying their expierence.

“I feel very appreciated and honored to go to the games for New Mexico,” said Rebecca Amador. “My favorite part is having fun with the coaches and my team athletes and trying to win the gold.”

Also, new UNM softball coach spoke on her new position with the Lobos.

“I am excited, I am up for the challenge, its kind of what I do,” she said. “I like building things and I am not deterred by a record. I think that they have got talent, I think we can build around that, and I think with the facility and resources this is a program that could potentially host a regional.”