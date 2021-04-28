Sports Desk: Diego Sanchez out of May 8 fight against Donald Cerrone

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Multiple sources have told KRQE Sports that Diego Sanchez is out of a scheduled May 8 UFC on ESPN 24 showdown against former Jackson and Wink Academy teammate Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

The reason why Sanchez was removed from the card is not known. Sanchez was to use the bout as his retirement fight. The fight was set to run as the co-main event. The search for a replacement fighter to face Cerrone has already started.

In other sports news, the University of New Mexico women’s golf team has been selected for the Columbus Regional. The Mountain West Champions are a 12 seed in the region. Duke is number one. The regional play runs from May 10 through May 12.

Lobo baseball wrapped up a four-game road trip with a stop in Lubbock, Texas. It was the Lobos falling to 11-Texas Tech 10-4 Wednesday. The Lobos return to Mountain West Conference plays Saturday when they start a three-game series at Fresno State.

Minnesota Twins catcher and former Lobo Mitch Garver hit a pair of home runs and had 3 RBI’s in a 10-2 victory over Cleveland Wednesday. It was his first multi-home run game since September of 2019.

Another former Lobo received good news. Outfielder Luis Gonzalez has been called up from the Chicago White Sox training camp to join the big club. In spring training this year Gonzalez had 4 hits and 2 RBI through 18 games.

Lastly, the Denver Broncos have added experience under center. The Broncos agreed to terms on a trade that will bring the Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to Denver in exchange for a sixth-round pick in this year’s NFL Draft.