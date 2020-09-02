Sports Desk: Devon Sandoval, community partners give back to local charities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United’s forward and local Devon Sandoval is now trying to give back. So he, along with Starr Brothers Brewing, Stixon Labels & NM Plastics, and local artist Noe’ Barnett, have teamed up to give back to two local charities.

They came up with labels that can go on beer and water bottles, and soda cans, that say, “Day of The Dread.” 2,000 of these labels will be sold at Starr Brothers Brewery, with proceeds going to New Mexico Dream Center, which helps with child trafficking prevention and Breaking The Silence New Mexico which helps with suicide prevention in teens and young adults.

“You know, for me, both of these charities hit home with what they are working with because I have a daughter and you know something this serious and then as far as Breaking The Silence like, depression and things like that are pretty normal. So, hopefully, we can raise some money and raise some awareness,” said Sandoval.

These labels are now available at Starr Brothers Brewery in Albuquerque.

Now to news out of Valencia County, as Los Lunas Schools have announced that they will participate in fall sports, even though they will remain with online schooling this fall semester. KRQE Sports talked with Los Lunas Schools Athletic Director Wilson Holland on Tuesday and he says they will follow the guidelines of the NMAA and continue with sports in the fall. He also said he believes that playing sports and participating in activities like band, are beneficial for students’ mental health. So, teams in Los Lunas will now be able to return to out of season practice next Tuesday.

Now to MMA, Dan “The Determined” Argueta is a professional fighter that trained out of Jackson and Wink Academy in Albuquerque. He is set to fight Jackson Filho on Friday night in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, apart of an LFA Fight Card.

Argueta is currently 4-0 as a professional and all of his wins have come in the first round. “I am hunting, I am non stop hunting and I am aggressive. I like to start fast because I spent too much time wrestling in college not leaving it all on the mat and now with fighting to leave it all out there is a good mindset to have,” said Argueta.

Argueta got his start in MMA back in 2016, when he was sent down to Albuquerque from Chicago to help train former UFC Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm; who knows where Argueta would be without Holm.

“That’s where it all started and that was the first time I ever put gloves on and everything, and you know, I can’t thank Holly Holm enough for allowing me to work with her and I was very lucky. I didn’t realize what I was getting myself into,” said Argueta.