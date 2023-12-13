ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As the Lobo men’s basketball team gears up for their second game against rival NMSU, UNM will once again be without guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. The senior guard has already missed five games this season with quad and thumb injuries, but sophomore Donovan Dent has stepped up in Mash’s absence. Dent is the reigning Mountain West player of the week and is averaging 17.6 points per game.

“We didn’t expect to be playing as well when Mash and House have only played 15 minutes together,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “I think that has been the surprise, and now if they get healthy can we play them all together and do those things, we have to figure that out. You know, we will be better when Mash gets back, but Donovan we thought we got a good one there. He was somebody that we targeted very early and we thought he would be a really good player.”

It’s not just the UNM that is playing well, but also four other Mountain West teams. Colorado State, Utah State and Nevada all have one loss, while national runner-up San Diego State is 8-2. Pinto believes this can be a big year for the conference moving forward.

“Now, more so than ever with the PAC-12 falling apart, we have an opportunity as a basketball conference to be one of the best out there and I think what you are seeing is commitments from a lot of schools, and if we continue to as a league do that, we can be the west coast version of the Big East and we can be a multi-bid lead.”

In other news, Volcano Vista senior center TT Hill reached 1,000 career points in the Lady Hawks win over La Cueva on Tuesday night. Hill is now the 7th Volcano Vista player to reach the milestone.

“When I hit that shot, I didn’t know I was going to hit a thousand points. I thought I just hit the buzzer beater shot. So, I thought that’s why everybody was celebrating,” said Hill. “I was actually getting ready to head to the locker room and then the coach actually had to grab me [and tell me].”