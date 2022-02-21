ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jaedyn De La Cerda is the Mountain West Player of the Week for women’s basketball. Her teammate Paula Rues is the Mountain West Freshman of the Week.

The pair made strong contributions in a week that saw the Lobos go 2-0 with wins over Utah State and Boise State. De La Cerda shot over 60 percent for the week, scoring 21 points against Utah State and 20 points against Boise State. “I kind of approach every game the same way,” said De La Cerda, after Saturday’s win over Boise State. “You know what I mean, it’s just I don’t know. I just had my teammates around me, confidence, and my coaches as well. Whenever that happens it just gives me even more energy.”

Reus averaged over 14 points on the week, scoring 12 points against Utah State and 17 points against Boise State. She shot over 51 percent from the floor and also had two steals and three blocks. The Lobos are at Fresno State Wednesday.

In other sports news, Lobo men’s basketball will play at Utah State Tuesday. The Lobos are seeking a road split after falling to San Jose State in the first leg of their journey this week. Game time Tuesday is 8 pm. The game will be broadcast on FS1.

New Mexico State can gain sole possession of first place again in the Western Athletic Conference. The Aggies are tied on top of the league with Seattle University. The winner of Monday night’s Aggies and Redhawks game in Seattle will be the conference leader. Game time is 8 pm.

A former Cibola Cougars softball champion has passed. Melissa Martinez died of COVID earlier this month. There was a funeral for Martinez on Feb. 14 and 15. The talented lefty helped the Cougars win three straight state championships. Her former coach, Gene Victor, said Martinez was just like family to him. She had 98 wins and had over 12 hundred strikeouts in her Cibola career. Martinez was 30 years old.

Defending Class 5A baseball champion La Cueva will start the season against the Sandia Matadors Tuesday. The meeting puts two of the top teams in Class 5A against one another. Although they play in the same district, Tuesday’s game will be a nonleague contest.