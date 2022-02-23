ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM women’s basketball team will close out the regular season this week. The Lobos are currently on a two-game win streak thanks in part to the play of Jaedyn De La Cerda, who was named to the NCAA Starting Five on Wednesday.

The super senior averaged 21 points per game over her final two games in the Pit, and she is thankful that she decided to come back for the extra year. “I am beyond happy, I cannot even explain how happy I am,” said De La Cerda. You know, I get along with coaches, we have great relationships. I got AT by my side from Freshman year thru grad school now. It’s amazing, everyone on this group are amazing people and just fun to be around.”

The Lobos will take on Fresno State on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Lobo men’s basketball team is coming off a loss to Utah State on Tuesday night. It was the third straight loss for the Lobos and another poor shooting performance for the cherry and silver and the team only shot 36 percent from the field. The Lobos will be back at it on Saturday, and head coach Richard Pitino hopes his team can right the ship by then.

“We have allowed fatigue mentally and physically to just zap our spirit, we are just not ourselves at all right now,” said Pitino. “Are we a great team when we are ourselves, no we are a building team, but we have to get back home and establish some type of identity.” UNM will host Air Force on Saturday at 2 p.m.

In other news, the UNM softball team will be hosting its first home games of the season this weekend for the Lobo Classic. At 6-3 on the young season, the Lobos are off to a solid start, thanks in part to starting pitcher, Amber Linton, who currently has a 4-1 record and 2.58 ERA.

“When I am on the mound I try not to show my emotion or show if anything is getting to me, and I just try to be calm and work through things if I am having trouble,” said Linton. “I am very excited. I feel like our team started off really well and I am really excited for our fans to be able to watch in person and see what we are all about.”

Up first for UNM in the Lobo classic is UTEP at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Also, the UNM baseball team will be hosting its first homestand of the season this weekend. The Lobos went 0-4 on opening weekend at the College Baseball Classic, where the team allowed a total of 49 runs while only scoring eight.

“We got our feet wet against some really good competition,” said head coach Tod Brown. “I believe in these guys, I believe that they are better than what we showed this past weekend, and the only way to do that is to come out on Friday night and prove it.” The first of the Lobos three-game homestand against Holy Cross is Friday at 3 p.m.

The Mountain West indoor track championships are taking place at the Albuquerque convention center starting Thursday. A full schedule of events can be found here.