Sports Desk: Davie set sights on returning, Tuioti named starting QB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos head coach Bob Davie said he thinks he needs another week before he returns to full-time coaching.

“I just feel like there’s a couple more things that I need to do that will happen mid to later week that will hopefully clear me 100% for next week,” said Davie. “I don’t want to start full speed back and then something causes me to become a distraction again and pull back.”

Davie has been on the shelf since suffering a health scare on August 31. In the meantime, Saga Tuitele will continue as acting head coach against the New Mexico State Aggies.

Lobos quarterback Tevaka Tuioti will get his first start of the season when the Lobos host rival New Mexico State on Saturday. Tuioti has been the favorite but missed a lot of time in fall camp to attend to a family matter. That set him back.

“You know, Tevaka won the job in the spring,” said Head Coach Bob Davie. “Tevaka was the starting quarterback in the fall. Before, obviously, all these things that he had no control over.”

The Lobos and Aggies have a 2:30 p.m. start time on Saturday.

Lobos quarterback Brandt Hughes will miss the rest of the season. He is scheduled to have labrum surgery.

New Mexico State Aggies coach Doug Martin wants to see consistency from his team as they get ready to take on rival New Mexico. The Aggies are winless at 0-3.

Turnovers by the offense have coach Martin frustrated.

“You know, we can’t score on Mayfield High School unless we start not fumbling the ball and not throwing interceptions all over the place,” said Martin. “I mean, seriously, we can score on anybody if we don’t do those things. That’s really what the game comes down to for us.”

New Mexico point guard J.J. Caldwell is ready for his first season in cherry and silver. The former Texas A&M point guard has adjusted to the altitude and is working on the style of play he will see in the Mountain West.

Courtney Frerichs has made the team USA squad going to the IAAF World Championships. The former Lobo will compete in the 3000-meter steeplechase. The IAAF World Championships runs from September 27 through October 6.

Just like the Lobos football team, the women’s soccer team is meeting rival New Mexico State. The Lobos and Aggies have a date on the pitch in Las Cruces on Friday.

“I mean, for me being from New Mexico, I just feel a part of that anyway,” said UNM women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche. “I mean, Lobos-Aggies is a big deal. There’s a lot of players I coached in club soccer I know from Albuquerque that play for that roster. I think that adds more emotion to it.”