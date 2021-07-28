Sports Desk: David Najem returns to New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United have signed defender David Najem for a second time. Najem played in 13 of 17 games with New Mexico last season.

In 2021 he played for the Afghanistan National team in the Olympic qualifying tournament. Najem is excited to be back in black and yellow. “It’s so nice to see all the guys again, meeting the new guys as well,” said Najem. “It’s nice to see the club is still moving forward. Everything is still moving forward quality-wise, on the field, off the field. It’s great to be back.”

New Mexico United Head Coach Troy Lesesne is happy to see Najem back. The team could use his help with a key injury and another team member away representing his country’s national team. “I’ve never brought a player in midyear. So, I think that will tell you everything you need to know about adding somebody like Naj back to our group,” said Lesesne. “I mean, he’s a first-class human being that is an excellent player and knows how we play and actually make how we play even better.” New Mexico is at Tacoma Sunday.

In other sports news, Mountain West football teams that suffered a COVID outbreak last season had their games rescheduled or postponed. It will not be that way in 2021. “The Mountain West does not plan to cancel, postpone or reschedule any games,” said league commissioner Craig Thompson. “If a game is scheduled to begin a 1 o’clock on Saturday and team X is not available to play, it will be determined a forfeit. That’s different than last year. Last year there was no vaccine. Last year there was not a choice to be made, this year there is and we are not going to mandate as league vaccination, but we will have consequences if you are not able to participate as a team.” Thompson made the comments at last week’s Mountain West Media Summit.

New Mexico State volunteer assistant track and field coach Rachel Dincoff is ready to realize her dream of competing in the Olympics, Friday when the discus competition starts. Dincoff is not a favorite to win, but that’s okay with her. “It puts me in a spot to where I can show up and cause chaos, and throw confidently because I have nothing to lose,” said Dincoff.

The Albuquerque Baseball Academy runs at the Connie Mack World Series is done. ABA beat Dallas Tuesday but fell to the Nashville Knights Wednesday 7-6. Aiden May had a two-run shot in the bottom of the 5th inning for ABA to tie the game at 6. Nashville would get the go-ahead run in the 7th inning.