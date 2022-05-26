ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West revealed the national television schedule for the 2022 football season on Thursday. UNM got the nod eight times, however to accommodate the Lobos for national TV, four of their games were moved from a Saturday to a Friday. The schedule changes gave head coach Danny Gonzales an idea to possibly bring a high school game to UNM.

“September 9th week of Boise State APS has a game between La Cueva and Volcano. I mean, I am starting this nonsense up, I would like that game to be played in our stadium,” Gonzales said. “Obviously it would take a lot from our people, Scott Elder and Adrian Ortega at APS have been awesome. S, there will be some more to talk about it and see what we get done. Either way it will be a great night on Thursday night, it will be an evaluation period so we can have coaches at that game, and then our game on Friday night against Boise State is going to be a Red Out. So, we will do everything we can to make it as big a deal.”

In other news, the Duke City Gladiators met with the media on Thursday prior to their first home game in over a month. The team is riding a three game winning streak and currently holds the four seed for the upcoming IFL playoffs.

“So, we just left Las Vegas and the guys saw the arena, they saw the stadium, they saw the hotel, and they are like we want to be back here,” said head coach Sherman Carter. “I told the guys, the only way we are going to be back here is we are in the championship, and they are motivated without a doubt. We want to be crowned champions no matter what it takes, so we are going to do whatever it takes.”

Meanwhile, former Manzano High School star and current San Diego State football player Jordan Byrd was at the Gladiators press conference. He met up with KRQE Sports to talk about the possibility of the transfer portal, as well as Rio Rancho graduate Keshawn Banks.

“Yeah, we both talked and we thought it was a good fit for us,” Byrd said. “We didn’t want to leave what we had out there and we wanted a championship. You know, we were there last year and ended up not winning. We wanted to get another championship with San Diego State.”