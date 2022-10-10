ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Football announced on Sunday that offensive coordinator, Derek Warehime, was fired effective immediately. This comes after UNM notched their 3rd consecutive loss on Saturday. UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales spoke to the media on Monday morning about the staff changes in his program.

“I felt that at this time it was the best for our program and the direction to make a change. Derek will be fine, he is a good football coach, and he will find another job, and I will help him any way I can, but for us to have a chance to be successful going down, I thought there were things that we could do better”, said Danny Gonzales.

UNM’s total offense currently ranks 128th out of 131 in DI NCAA Football. Coach Gonzales believes a change of leadership will help his players succeed. “Play calling and adjustments in the game to give our kids a chance. We are not out there so physically outmatched. We have enough talent, we need to give the kids a chance through coaching to have a chance to win these games and that’s why this decision was made, and that’s where we are at,” said Gonzales.

Former Cleveland High School Head Football Coach Heath Ridenour will now step up in his first year with the Lobos and serve as the Interim Offensive Coordinator for the remainder of the season. “You got to remember Heath was just inducted into the Eastern New Mexico Hall of Fame. Heath was a triple-option quarterback in college and has a lot of experience with that. We do a lot of similar things, conceptual-wise, that they did at Cleveland, and they were very successful, and then Coach Christian, who has been doing this for 30 years as both a running backs coach and special teams coordinator, and Lenz and Coach Blackmon, I mean all of those guys having input is going to be huge and helpful on game day and giving our kids the best chance to be successful,” said Gonzales.

UNM will play at NMSU on Saturday at 6 p.m.

New Mexico United garnered their 12th draw of the season on Sunday, 3-3, in San Diego. This team is now sitting in 8th place in the Western Conference Standings, which puts them out of playoff contention, but they do have a match in hand on every team ahead of them, with 2 matches remaining in the season. Head Coach Zach Prince understands the table is tight, but he feels like his team is ready to perform down the stretch and at home on Wednesday.

“It’s all coming down to these games, and we are definitely not scared of these moments, and we are so excited to be in front of our fans, and not only to be in front of our fans physically, but emotionally as well, and pushing, pushing, pushing, in this moment,” said Zach Prince.

NM United will play LA Galaxy II on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

UNM Women’s Basketball will host its Cherry Silver Basketball Event on Saturday inside the Pit. This team comes into the 2022-2023 season with some new talent, but they also return a solid core of veterans, including senior forward Shai McGruder. McGruder averaged over 14 points and 7 boards per game last season, but Head coach Mike Bradbury is expecting more out of her this year.

“I think her role is the same, but I think she has to be more consistent. No more single-digit scoring games, you know she can continue to have her 25-20 point games, but no more single-digit games, be consistent. I think Shai is ready”, said Mike Bradbury.

UNM’s Cherry Silver Game will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. Former UNM Golfer Jodi Ewart-Shadoff garnered her first LPGA title on Saturday in what was her 246th start. Ewart-Shadoff won the Mediheal Championship after shooting 15 under for the tournament.