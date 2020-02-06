Sports Desk: Danny Gonzales signs his first Lobo football class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Danny Gonzales has his first-class as the head coach of the University of New Mexico. It’s a class of 23 with three-star running back Nathaniel Jones leading the way. Jones, out of St. John Bosco out of Bellflower, California, originally committed to UCLA, but had a change of heart two weeks ago.

The 5-11, 205 pound Jones had offers from Florida, Utah, Colorado and Arizona State. Coach Gonzales is pleased with his first class.

“It’s been a great day for Lobo football,” said Gonzales. “I mean, the start and foundation and really this class is going to be the foundation of what we build on. I think the coaches have done a phenomenal job. I am extremely proud of the guys we have signed and now on paper, they look like good football players, so we will see how we will see in the next few years how we develop them.” Next on the Lobos list of things to do is spring football which starts March 2.

Meanwhile, La Cueva High School saw a party of seven student-athletes sign letters of intent while Rio Rancho had three, all football. Six student-athletes signed at Hope Christian.

John Dodson is ready to improve upon his 20-11 record in the octagon. Dodson has a fight date against Nathaniel Wood set for UFC Fight Night 167. Wood is currently riding a nine-fight win streak and is nine years younger than Dodson. Dodson isn’t fazed by the streak or Wood’s age and feels like he is definitely up for the challenge.

“This time around I have changed up my whole coaching staff and I made sure that I put back the same people that made me feel like a champion, that was ready to get it and ready to knockout Demetrious Johnson the first time and same thing with the second time as well, and when we had that 30 second knockout against Manny Gamburyan,” said Dodson.

“I got the exact same people that were in my corner then as I do now.” UFC Fight Night 167 is February 15 at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Dodson is one of seven New Mexico fighters on the card.

In conclusion, UNM junior Weini Kelati is the Mountain West Women’s Track Athlete of the Week for a second time this indoor track season. UNM senior Tanner Battikha is the Mountain West Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.