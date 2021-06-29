Sports Desk: Danny Gonzales anticipates competitive battle for quarterback at NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales said he believes one of the most competitive position battles on his team in the fall will be at quarterback. University of Kentucky graduate transfer, Terry Wilson, has come into the battle with last year’s starter at the end of the season, Rio Rancho graduate Isaiah Chavez, who is 2-0 for the Lobos.

Trae Hall was the starter before getting injured last season. “Terry’s got a good presence to himself,” said Gonzales. “Isaiah’s got a good presence to himself, Trae, all those guys are competing to be the alpha male, which is something we have not had around here. So, I can’t wait to see that competition start.”

Prior to Hall starting under center, veteran Tevaka Tuitoti held the top job. Another concussion put him on the shelf. In fact, Tuitoti has yet to be cleared to play and will be a student assistant if he does not get the clearance he is seeking. The Lobos went through five quarterbacks last season because of injuries. They will have eight quarterbacks on scholarship with Chavez being placed on scholarship in the fall.

As far as the rest of the team goes, Gonzales is pleased with the progress made in the weight room. “From January until now, we’ve made massive improvement in the weight room,” said Gonzales. “We still have a ways to go to get to where we need to be, but we’re a lot further than we were last year at this point, I mean significantly further ahead.”

Fall camp starts for the Lobos on August 3. The first game is on September 2 against Houston Baptist. The game was scheduled on a Thursday to give fans a chance to go to the game before starting Labor Day weekend.

In other sports news, New Mexico United returns to the pitch Wednesday in what is their second straight short week and the second leg of three consecutive games on the road. New Mexico is coming off of a loss last weekend and playing Real Monarchs.

“Whenever you come off a loss, you want to get right back at it,” said Head Coach Troy Lesesne. “So, having a midweek match is something that everyone in the group is looking forward to get right back on the field. So, even though there is travel and even so there are three matches on the road in eight days you know we’re excited to get back out there.”

Meanwhile, Lobo baseball coach Tod Brown has announced the hiring of Michael Lopez as pitching coach. Lopez comes to New Mexico after two seasons at Howard Community College.

St. Pius pitching ace, Matthew Cornelius, is the Gatorade New Mexico Baseball Player of the Year. Cornelius led St. Pius to a 15-2 season. He was 5-0 on the mound with a 0.80 ERA.

Hannah Robbins announced her commitment to Lobo women’s basketball on her Twitter page Monday night. The six-foot standout guard out of Arizona is the daughter of former Lobo men’s basketball player Rob Robbins. She is also in the Class of 2022.