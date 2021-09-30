Sports Desk: Damian Gallegos having a football season to remember

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Damian Gallegos is having a senior year on the football field at West Las Vegas High School that he, and others watching, will always remember. Through five games the talented running back has scored 26 touchdowns, behind 890 rushing yards and 1,200 all-purpose yards.

“I had a good idea that I was going to do pretty well this year, but I didn’t think I would be doing to this extent I guess,” said Gallegos.

West Las Vegas Adrian Gonzales could tell Gallegos was talented, early in his career. “When he was a sophomore he split time in the backfield with another guy and you could see that he was a pretty good ball carrier back then and, unfortunately, we weren’t able to play his junior season because of COVID restrictions and stuff like that,” said Gonzales. “He bulked up a little bit from his sophomore to his senior season and we expected him to be that player.”

Through five games this season the Dons are undefeated, thanks in large part to the production that Gallegos has had. The five-foot-ten, 180 pound Gallegos would like to continue playing after high school but first, he’s just focusing on being the best leader he can be. “I knew I was going to be a leader this year,” said Gallegos. “So, I had to work extra hard just so other guys could see and try to follow, but the guys are good and we are a young team still but the guys come every day and work hard and they are picking it up pretty well. So, I think the sky is the limit from here.”

West Las Vegas will host Raton Friday at 7 p.m.

In other sports news, the Mountain West released the televised portion of the league schedule Thursday. The UNM Lobos will have 13 of 18 conference games broadcast. FS1 will broadcast seven of the Lobos league games while CBS Sports Network will air at 6 p.m.

New Mexico United took a step towards making the postseason a reality by beating RGV 2-0 Wednesday night. The three points come with the victory that’s lifted New Mexico from sixth to fourth in the league standings. The top four teams in each division make the postseason. The win over RGV was New Mexico’s first against the club.

“It’s a big win for us,” said NM United head coach Troy Lesesne. “Truly it’s a big win in our conference. We play them again in something like ten days or something. They are going to be just as difficult to play whenever they come back here.”

New Mexico is at Louisville on Sunday and will host Hartford on Wednesday.

UNM women’s soccer is 2-0 in Mountain West Conference play and 7-2 overall. The Lobos will host a Utah State team that was trouble for the Lobos in league play last season this Friday. “Last year, they were the one team that beat us in conference and I think our team is a little sour about that,” said UNM head coach Heather Dyche. “They have a new coach this year which has really kind of united them. So, it seems to be this really positive energy in there. I think it’s going to be a battle of two very good teams with some incredibly talented players on the field for both groups.”

The game against the Lobos and Utah State starts at 7:30 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex on Friday night.