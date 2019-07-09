Sports Desk: Craig Snow speaks to the media

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, Craig Snow spoke to the media about rejoining the Lobo Men’s Basketball staff. While it was tough for him to leave New Mexico Highlands, he believes UNM is where he needs to be.

“For me, it was difficult in the aspect of winning a championship and being able to run an entire athletic department, versus to be back at this level of college basketball and to work with this staff that Paul has in place here,” said Snow. “It was difficult, but at the end of the day it was my passion of wanting to help these guys win games and to be a part of building this program back to where it belongs.”



Staying with UNM basketball, senior Carlton Bragg is excited heading into the upcoming Lobo season. Bragg is hoping to take on a leadership role.

“My main focus is, you know, just leading,” said Bragg. “You know, this is my last year, senior year coming up, and I just want to show all these guys what we can actually do. A lot of the stuff that we did on the court, like going into the post, these little simple mistakes, I am trying to sharpen those.”

Meanwhile, on the pitch, the New Mexico United are gearing up for their biggest game in their inaugural season. They are set to play Minnesota United in the quarterfinals in the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

“We just keep showing that resiliency in being able to bounce back against very high competition, and I don’t think there is pressure there so much as just trying to take advantage of what this competition is, and being in the quarterfinals,” said Troy Lesesne. “It just gives tremendous credibility to the state of New Mexico and to our organization in the first year.”



Now to Albuquerque’s own Alex Bregman who is competing in the 2019 MLB Home Run Derby. He faces off with Dodger’s outfielder Joc Pederson in round one at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

In the Triple-A Home Run Derby, Isotopes first basemen Roberto Ramos will be competing on behalf of Albuquerque Monday night at 7 p.m.

Last but not least, Albuquerque Academy student Grace Jorgensen hit a hole in one at Tanoan’s Sandia Course on Sunday.