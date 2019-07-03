Sports Desk: Craig Snow joins UNM Men’s Basketball coaching staff

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, Craig Snow returns to UNM Men’s basketball as a special assistant. Snow comes to UNM from New Mexico Highlands University, where he spent the last six years as a coach and most recently as the athletic director.

Prior to coaching at Highlands, Snow spent three seasons with the Lobos as an assistant under Steve Alford. In his final year coaching at Highlands, Snow guided the Cowboys to a record-setting 22 win season, as well as the program’s first RMAC tournament title.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico United announced that they will be hosting a Meow Wolf themed night on August 3. Fans will be able to experience artists, dancers, and other types of performing arts, and are encouraged to come in costume.

United fans, remember voting closes tomorrow at 10 a.m. for the USL mid-season awards. Troy Lesesne and Kevaughn are nominated for awards. To cast your vote, click here.

Sticking with soccer, the U.S. women’s national team advanced to the World Cup final Tuesday by beating England 2-1. They will play the winner of Sweden and the Netherlands on Sunday at 9 a.m. on Fox New Mexico.

Looking ahead to UFC 239, Albuquerque’s own Holly Holm is determined to reclaim her bantamweight belt, even with an overwhelming personal life. “You don’t just have your lives combined, it’s like, you have friends and family, and stuff like that,” said Holm about her divorce. “It affects a lot of people around you, it affects your job, it affects everything, but I definitely am in a good place right now and I learned a lot from the experience.”

Finally, the New Mexico Ice Wolves hockey team released their schedule for their inaugural season. You can find that here.