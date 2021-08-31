Sports Desk: COVID-19 exposure cancels Volcano Vista football game

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Exposure to COVID-19 will keep the Volcano Vista Hawks off the football field Saturday. The Hawks had a positive COVID case in its program and the entire varsity football team was exposed. The Hawks are in quarantine for the next ten days. The Hawks were scheduled to host the Carlsbad Cavemen on September 4. No word yet on if that game will be rescheduled or if Carlsbad has been able to pick up another opponent to fill the spot.

In other sports news, Lobo redshirt sophomore punter Aaron Rodriguez has won a tough battle for the starting job against last year’s starter Jared Long. The Lobos field goal kicker competition is down from three to two candidates. Seniors George Steinkamp and Andrew Shelley are still in a battle. Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales said the decision on the winner might come down to the very last minute when the Lobos need to kick a field goal.

Former Lobo punter Corey Bojorquez has been traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Green Bay Packers. Bojorquez spent last season with the Buffalo Bills before signing a one-year deal with the Rams. Another former Lobo, D’Angelo Ross has been waived by the New England Patriots. The Philadelphia Eagles cut former New Mexico State University running back Jason Huntley.

New Mexico State head coach Doug Martin hopes his offense can get going against the San Diego State Aztecs Saturday. While the Aggies defense played well in a loss against UTEP last week, the offense only put three points on the board.

The Albuquerque Isotopes played a matinee game Tuesday with hopes of salvaging a split against the Round Rock Express, but it was not to be. Josh Fuentes hit a grand slam for the Isotopes in a 9-7 loss.

Lastly, the UNM women’s cross country team has a number four ranking in the NCAA Division 1 Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll. BYU is first.