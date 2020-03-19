Sports Desk: COVID-19 continues to delay season for New Mexico United

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The USL Championship announced Wednesday that it’s season suspension has been extended due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The projected season start date is now May 10. That means three more dates are off of the schedule for New Mexico United. Games scheduled for April 18, 25 and May 9 are affected.

New Mexico United had its season opener on the road at the Austin Bold FC scratched because of weather. It makes a total of 9 games missed.

“Yes it is definitely unfortunate, but considering the circumstances, soccer is not the most important thing in the world,” said New Mexico United forward Devon Sandoval.

“I think this has put that into perspective for a lot of people. Right now it’s important to lay low and spend time with our families and make sure we are not passing along this virus because it will affect people. You know, it could hurt people and hurt families,” said Sandoval.

Meanwhile, Alexander “Mo” Vainikolo is hoping professional football is in his future. The former University of New Mexico linebacker recently participated in Lobo Pro Day, showing off his skills to NFL scouts that were in attendance.

“Interest so far is probably Buffalo Bills, probably the strongest interest,” said Vainikolo. “We’ve been texting back and forth. Hopefully, the relationship gets stronger you know.”

The NFL Draft is April 23 to 25.

Shortly after reports surfaced that six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady was leaving New England and headed to Tampa Bay online ticket sales surged for the Buccaneers. About 2,000 fans try to score tickets at one time.

Tampa Bay was 30 out of 32 in NFL fan attendance last season.

The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association has released its list for its 30 under 30 awards. Lobo assistant Symone Denham is one of the thirty selected. Denham has been in New Mexico for three seasons, two as an assistant.

Mackenzie Curtis used social media to make public her verbal commitment to play basketball at the University of New Mexico. The sharpshooting guard out of El Capitan high school in Lakeside, California averaged over 24 points and nearly 11 rebounds this past season.

The Western Athletic Conference has officially canceled competition and championships through the end of the academic year.