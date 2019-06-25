Sports Desk: Combate Americas fight card scratched

Monday on the Sports Desk, a fight card scheduled for the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho has been canceled. A source with knowledge of the cancellation told KRQE sports that some sort of disagreement between the promotion Combate Americas, and the Santa Ana Star Center put an end to the card that was supposed to be June 28. Roswell’s Andres Quintana was set to headline the card and fight for the first Combate Americas featherweight title.

UFC fighter Tim Means continues his comeback from a severe ankle injury. Means has added a new training method that includes working out his brain. “I’m seeing things coming at me better, just holding mitts and working with the guys here, you know. My peripheral vision in just the little tests that we have done here on the monitor and stuff. I think it’s the new wave of fighting.” The new training increases cognitive thinking for Means.

Meanwhile, the Albuquerque Isotopes will leave Reno with a victory. The Isotopes defeated the Aces 10-4 Monday. Roberto Ramos broke the game open with a grand slam home run in the top of the sixth inning. The Isotopes have won two games in a row, but only three of their last eight. They return home Tuesday for a four-game homestand against Tacoma.

Also on the Sports Desk, Ralph Davis served as video coordinator for Lobo men’s basketball last season. This year he will be the Director of Operations. Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir announced the change Monday. Prior to coming to UNM, Davis spent nine seasons at NMMI where he also had a stint as head coach.

It’s on to the quarterfinals for team USA at the Women’s World Cup. Megan Rapinoe converted a pair of penalty kicks to help the USA win a tightly contested 2-1 match against Spain.

Taos has it’s first ever Gatorade New Mexico Track and Field Athlete of the Year. Jonah Vigil swept the 100, 200 and 400 meters at the state Class 4A championships his senior season. Vigil plans to compete for Adams State next season.