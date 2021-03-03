Sports Desk; Cody Mizell transferring from NM United to the MLS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will need a new goalkeeper this season. After two seasons in the black and gold, Cody Mizell is transferring to the MLS. New Mexico United did not name which team Mizell will be going to, but KRQE Sports has learned that Mizell will be with NYC FC. Last season in 15 starts Mizell had 7 clean sheets.

In other sports news, UNM receiver Cjay Boone is hoping to make an impact on Lobos football this season. The redshirt freshman transfer from the University of Missouri has length and speed.

Also, Eastern New Mexico University head football coach Kelley Lee is stepping down after four seasons as head coach of the Greyhounds, nine years in the program. Lee is leaving to become Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach at Veterans Memorial Early College High School in Brownsville, Texas. Lee led the Greyhounds to their only division two bowl appearance in 2019 where ENMU defeated Southern Arkansas in the Heritage.

In other sports news, New Mexico boxer Sharaya Moreu has been informed that she is an alternate for the women’s Olympic boxing team. Moreu competes as a welterweight.

Also, the Minnesota Twins catcher started the day with a home run of the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the first inning to give his team a 1-0 advantage. The former UNM Lobo and La Cueva star went 1 for 2 at the plate as his team fell to Boston 14-6.