ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque High School and boys basketball coach Greg Brown have parted ways. Brown coached the Bulldogs for a year and a half — the shortened 2020-21 season due to COVID and 2021-22. The former AHS and Lobos star led the Bulldogs to an 11-16 record and a playoff berth this past season. Athletic director Chad Jones said the school wanted a change in leadership and will open a search for a new coach next week.

KRQE Sports visited with UNM athletic director Eddie Nuñez on Friday. The Lobos recently broke ground on the New Mexico Mutual Champions Training Center Nuñez spoke on what the new facility will mean to athletics at UNM.

“I can tell you right now that this will replicate not just the best in our league, but the best in the country,” said Nuñez. “What we are trying to do is not just build something for show, but build something for functionality. This is about giving our student athletes a one stop shop and that’s what we were going for. We were going for something that is really going to be an impact to all of our student athletes.”

With March Madness in full swing, we also asked Nuñez if the Pit will ever host an NCAA regional ever again. The venue has hosted multiple NCAA tournament games as well as a final four in 1983, however it has been ten years since the tournament was held in Albuquerque.

“Unfortunately for us right now the Pit is not suited for that and would require some pretty significant modifications of the current layout. We are never going to say never, but we are going to continue to work with the NCAA. We did put in for a bid and it didn’t make it to the level that we wanted it to, but they gave us some good feedback. Its not going to happen overnight, I understand our fans would like to see it there tomorrow, but this is going to take some work.”

In other news, the Duke City Gladiators will officially be debuting a new quarterback in this seasons home opener. Reigning IFL player of the year, Nate Davis, is out with a knee injury which means former New Mexico Highlands quarterback Ramone Atkins will get his first indoor start.

“That’s kind of like when the butterflies will start to kick in, getting that first huddle on the sideline and going out there with the first play call and a different atmosphere,” Atkins said. “You know, I’ve never been in this atmosphere. The fans are going to be there so, it’s probably going to be pretty noisy.”

Also, New Mexico is hosting defending champion Orange County SC on Saturday. The two clubs met up earlier this year and coach Prince is hoping for a different outcome this time around.

“They are a very good team, we played them in preseason,” Prince said. “It was our loss in preseason. They have a lot of experience on that team, and its going to be a different looking game from the first two games. The preparation looked a little different for us and we are excited for that challenge.”