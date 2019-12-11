Sports Desk: Coach Doug Martin dealing with trouble at NMSU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State football coach Doug Martin has the support of his athletic director. Mario Moccia says Martin will 100% be back for the 2020 season. However, a source in Las Cruces tells KRQE Sports that Martin is being investigated by the highest level of the school’s administration for misconduct against players and parents.

Moccia says he doesn’t know of any investigation, but he said there has been a singular allegation of misconduct made against Martin, who came to NMSU as an offensive coordinator in 2011 and was later elevated to head coach in 2013. He has an overall record of 22-63. The Aggies went 2-10 in 2019.

UNM made an $825,000 buyout for football coach Bob Davie public knowledge Tuesday. UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez said the school continues to entertain coaching candidates as they look for a replacement for Davie.

“I feel strongly about where we are with the individuals we are looking at strongly, and I think here we are going to have an opportunity to seal this pretty soon,” said Nunez.

Lobo women basketball players Najala Howell and Bride Kennedy Hopoate missed the Wyoming game last Saturday and were not at practice Tuesday. Head coach Mike Bradbury said he could not discuss the situation at the moment. The Lobos are hosting Northern New Mexico on Tuesday night.

Lobos men’s guard Makuach Maluach calls the work on his defense a work-in-progress. Maluach said he wants to set the example for the team because of how long he has been able to work with head coach Paul Weir. The 9-2 Lobos host their rival, 5-5 New Mexico State on Saturday.

New Mexico boxer Angelo Leo is closer than he ever has been to a world title shot. Leo is scheduled to fight Cesar Juarez of Mexico in a 12 round super bantamweight title eliminator December 28. The fight will be on the undercard of Davis vs. Gamboa.