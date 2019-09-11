Sports Desk: Coach Davie talks about his recent medical incident

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM head football coach Bob Davie spoke to the media for the first time since collapsing in front of his players in the team’s locker room after a season-opening victory September 4.

Davie would not specify what put him in the hospital, but he did thank the Lobo training room and his doctor for saving his life. Davie, who will miss a return to Notre Dame when his team plays there Saturday, said he absolutely plans to return to coaching.

He said he will take his time.

“I’m going to take this slow and do this right,” said Davie. “Hopefully there’s a lot of good football left and a lot of good life left.”

Davie hates that his players had to witness him falling out.

“I feel bad, I can almost throw out the word embarrassed a little bit that they had to see that,” said Davie.

Players were just glad to see Davie bounce back and get on the road to recovery.

“You know, I thank God every day that he’s healthy, back to health and back to himself,” said UNM quarterback Tevaka Tuioti. “You know, you don’t wish death on nobody and for him to come back, it was good seeing coach.”

Running back Ahmari Davis feels the same way.

“I was excited to see him, you know?” said Davis. “I was excited to see he’s doing good, getting better.”

The Lobos leave for their game against Notre Dame on Friday. Davie said not making the trip is difficult. The game is on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

The Duke City Gladiators have a new football coach. Pig Brown will lead the team their first season in the Indoor Football League. Brown coached the Nebraska Danger of the IFL.

Brown is a former player in the league and is also in the Hall of Fame. He replaces Dominic Bramante who led the Gladiators to a pair of CIF Championships during his five years with the team.

There is a three-way tie on to of the leader board after one round of the New Mexico Open. Edward Olson, Andrew Presley and Brandon Bauman are all in at five-under 65. Last year’s winner, Sam Saunders, is tied for 21st after a round of 2 under 68. Four-time PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III fired a 1 over 71 in his first round.

The UNM women’s Golf team finished ninth at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational. Kent State rallied on the final day to take the team title from Pepperdine with a 16 under par score.