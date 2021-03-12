Sports Desk: Cleveland Storm prepares to defend 2019 Class 6A title

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last time the Cleveland Storm stepped off the football field after a game was in 2019. COVID-19 delayed the 2020 season until spring. On Saturday, 25 Cleveland seniors will get to experience something they thought was lost forever when they host the Clovis Wildcats.

“That’s what I will say is one of our advantages, is the number of seniors we return and the number of guys that have had experience playing in big games,” said Cleveland Head Coach Heath Ridenour. “We are picking up from an experience standpoint, right where we left off in November. We are not going to pick up, from an execution standpoint, by any means, but the leadership is there and the want to is there.”

Cleveland ended the season for Clovis in a wild 56-47 Storm victory in the 2019 semifinals. The game time is at 3 p.m. in Rio Rancho Saturday.

In other sports news, The St. Pius Sartans and Grants Pirates have a game in Bernalillo Friday night. Pirates quarterback Brandon Furbee threw for over 1,500 yards and 21 touchdowns last season while leading his team to the Class 4A semifinals. What will he do for an encore? Furbee is considered to be of the top quarterbacks in the state.

University of New Mexico defensive lineman Joey Noble is one of the seniors on the team taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility courtesy of COVID-19 and the NCAA. The Lobos are glad to have him back and believe he will make a strong contribution to the team.

“If you’re not good up front on either side of the ball, you’re going to get your tail whooped,” said UNM Head Coach Danny Gonzales. “Joey, being a great player, I mean an all-conference nominee, he’s really going to help us; The offseason, within our program, he’s already up to 245 pounds. He played all of last year at 230. So, getting him up to 250 with good weight, he’ll be one of the best defensive linemen in this league.”

The Lobos are at the halfway mark with spring football and will take next week off for spring break.

New England Patriots cornerback and former Lobo D’Angelo Ross were at UNM spring football practice Friday. Ross is going into his third season with the Patriots.

Lastly, UNM women’s soccer coach Heather Dyche is ready to host. Her Lobos will welcome Utah State to town in their home opener Saturday. The Lobos are 2-0. Utah State is 0-2. The match time is at 6:30 p.m.