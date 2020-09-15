Sports Desk: Cleveland Storm cross-country excited for fall season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools was slated to start practices for golf, cross country, and volleyball on Monday but they have now pushed back that start date to Wednesday. Some districts across the state have already started workouts and that includes the Cleveland Storm cross country team.

This team started practicing last Tuesday and Coach Kenny Henry says his squad is excited to get going and compete this fall. “We have been fortunate the last couple of years on the boys’ side and we are really excited about our team again. We have half of the boys that we took to the state meet last year. We are returning and on our girls’ side, we are excited about them too. Leah Futey, a state champion as a freshman, it’s hard not to be excited about an athlete like her and we are pumped up for the opportunity and I think it’s going to be good for our state too because cross country is pretty big in New Mexico,” said Henry.

Now to MMA, it’s fight week for Jackson and Wink trained Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Cerrone will look to snap a four-fight losing skid on Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. He will take on Niko Price in a Welterweight bout and he feels ready to go.

“Like I said, this one is for me. I don’t care about all the people online and what they have to say, this one is all about me going out there and having fun for myself. So, Niko man, I am going for the finish, that’s what I plan on doing,” said Cerrone. Part of his Fight Camp series is on his YouTube Channel.

Cerrone and Price will be the co-main event on UFC Fight Night 178 on Saturday on ESPN+ at 6 p.m.

Sticking with MMA, Michelle Waterson is coming off of a huge victory on Saturday night. She garnered “Fight of The Night” honors after her split decision victory with Angela Hill. Waterson improved her record to 18-8 as a professional and bettered her stock at another top tier fight in the UFC’s Strawweight Division, but Michelle isn’t looking too far ahead.

“Thoughts about climbing the ranks and doing all of this, it can become overwhelming, you just have to focus on the fight. You know, whatever is to come, I am going to continue to grow and evolve as a fighter and I am extremely proud of myself that I have been fighting for over 13 years and I am still adding to my repertoire,” said Waterson.

Now to soccer, as New Mexico’s own Madison Hammond became the first Native American player to sign a contract to play in the National Women’s Soccer League. Hammond is was born in New Mexico and is also Notah Begay III’s niece.

She played collegiate soccer at Wake Forrest and is excited to play at the next level and represent her Native American roots. “I was offered a contract by the NWSL’s OL Reign. I am really excited to be the first Native American, but I’m just more so excited to not be the last. When are we going to get the second, the third, and the fourth, and for me, it’s a big opportunity,” said Madison Hammond, in an interview with Men in Blazers.

Finishing with the NFL, as the week one wraps up on Monday night with two games being played on ESPN. The Denver Broncos will open their season on Monday night against the Tennessee Titans at 8:20 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys are now 0-1 on the year after a loss to The Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. It was a tough 20-17 loss in the Sunday Night Game but this team feels they know what they need to work on moving forward.

“You know there was good out there and there is something we can grow on, but it’s not anything that we wanted to start with or a feeling we will ever be ok with,” said Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.

“I mean, we got to be better on third down, you know converting those third downs and keeping the ball movement, moving and when we get in the RedZone scoring touchdowns. I mean, it’s got to be mandatory that when we get to the RedZone, we score touchdowns,” said Cowboys RB, Ezekiel Elliott.

Dallas will look to get in the win column on Sunday as they host Atlanta at 11 a.m.

