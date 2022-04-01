ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Baseball has won 6 of their last 8 games, but they have a tough conference test this weekend. They will host Mountain West leading UNLV in a 3-game series starting on Friday at 6 p.m. UNM is in the middle of the pack of the MW Standings with a 5-4 conference record, overall the Lobos are 12-13 on the year.

Game 2 with UNLV will be on Saturday at 6 p.m., and Game 3 will be on Sunday at noon.

UNM Softball looked to sweep their series with BYU on the road on Friday, but the Cougars would end the series with a 17-1 win. UNM is now 21-14 overall on the year and they will play again on the road next. UNM will return to conference play next Friday as they start a 3-game set with Colorado State at 4 p.m.

Cleveland Storm baseball started their District schedule on Friday afternoon, and the Storm would not disappoint as they beat the Cougars in 5 innings at Cibola, 16-0. Jace Dominic threw all 5 innings for the Storm and he finished with 10 K’s and allowed just 1 hit in the shutout. The Storm is now 1-0 in 5A District 1 play and 10-7 overall on the season.

The Duke City Gladiators will be back in action at home on Saturday night, as they look to get their first win of the season, hosting the Arizona Rattlers. Duke City is currently 2-0 on the year and is struggling on offense without their starting QB Nate Davis. Davis was injured in the first game of the season and after attaining a bone bruise in his knee, he is week to week when it comes to his return.

“So, this is the first time I have ever been hurt in my life, ever since pee-wee all the way until now, this is my 12th season in arena football, but I believe it all in God’s hands and just got to keep on getting back to healthy, that’s the main part,” said Nate Davis.

Davis will not play this weekend against Arizona, but he says he is helping his backups in preparation for this game.

Dello Davis recently left the Gladiators this week, and while it hurts to lose their best receiver the team is now looking at possibly moving La Cueva stand out and former Texas Tech stand out running back, Ronnie Daniels to wide receiver.

“He has been doing tremendous at practice. He is a great athlete and he just does whatever it takes for the team to win. If you could give him a 5-yard hitch and maybe he could turn it into 40 yards. You know, I think with all his hard work that he might get a chance next week”, said Davis.

New Mexico State University announced its new Head Women’s Basketball Coach on Friday. Jody Adams-Birch was officially introduced as the 12th Head Coach in program history in Las Cruces. Adams-Birch is excited about this new opportunity.

“We all have to evolve, so I am just blessed for the time to evolve, being an assistant high school coach to being an associate head coach at Southern Illinois. So, I really just took the time to look at my heart and my heart’s desires, what drives my behavior, and my why has always been about kids,” said Jody Adams-Birch.