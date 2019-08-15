Sports Desk: Cleveland ready to storm in football; injured Goddard player inspires team

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday on the Sports Desk, the Cleveland Storm unveil another weapon to help them be successful on the football field. The Storm has a new video room that would rival that of a college.

“It is nice, but a film room is not going to make you win games or lose games and those things,” said Storm Head Coach Heath Ridenour. “It’s a nice thing to have, but still got to come in and put in the time. You got to put in the work and earn the win.”

Cleveland opens the season Aug. 23 when they host the Onate Knights.

Meanwhile, the Goddard Rockets had one of their top players go down to injury before the football season has started. That hasn’t stopped him from inspiring his teammates.

Switching gears, Albuquerque Post 13 will play their first game ever at the American Legion World Series Thursday morning in Shelby, North Carolina. Post 13 is a little banged up and just trying to keep their focus on the task at hand.

“We have guys that are worried about getting back to school. Coaches, they are worried about getting back home,” said Head Coach Danny Gonzales. Right now, we’re just staying focused. We’re soaking Epsom salt ice baths and we’re getting our bodies ready to battle in every game that we possibly can.”

Post 13 will play at 11 a.m. on ESPN 3.

Houston Astros star and Albuquerque Academy grad Alex Bregman drove in a pair of runs, but it wasn’t enough to help his team avoid a 13-9 defeat at the hands of the Chicago White Sox.

Minnesota Twins catcher and former Lobo Mitch Garver blasted his 23rd home run of the season Thursday, but it was one run that the twins fell short in a 6-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Lobos are picked to finish 7th in the Mountain West preseason volleyball poll. Lobos senior outside hitter Lauren Twitty was selected to the Preseason All-Mountain West team.