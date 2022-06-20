ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At 5 feet and 3 inches, Christian Nava is usually one of the smallest guys on the pitch, but his game is big. The former Albuquerque high star continues to develop for a New Mexico United team that is currently on a five-game win streak.

“I’m real confident, you know, but, it’s like I said, it’s not just me, it’s my teammates that are pushing me every day,” said Nava. “They help me get through certain scenarios that maybe I wouldn’t be able to get through myself.”

In the team’s last game, Nava came in after the first half and immediately started creating chances for his team as they defeated Oakland Roots 2-1 that night. “He’s fearless in the sense that he doesn’t let certain scenarios impact the way he go and approaches the game, which is really important,” said NM United head coach Zach Prince. “He needs to keep doing that. Now he’s starting to turn in some good performances with some points behind it as well and that’s always great.”

Nava was a star at Albuquerque high and helped to lead the team to a Class 5A championship in 2019 behind a 21-0 record. Even though he has plenty of confidence, he does admit that he has exceeded his expectations with New Mexico United.

“I didn’t want to be one of those players that stayed off the bench and didn’t play. I really thought I had to have an impact, not only for myself but for my teammates, you know, for my city. It’s just something that you realize and you wanted to be greater than what you actually think you can be,” said Nava. New Mexico United will go for six straight wins when they host RGV Wednesday night at 7 pm.

In other sports, UNM seven-footer Sebastian Forsling is in his home country of Sweden to play for the national team. It’s a good opportunity that comes at a time when Forsling has been making gains in the weight room and on the court at New Mexico. “I’m happy he’s doing it. We are in communication with him a lot, but it’s not going to be the same,” said UNM men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino. “When you’re with him every single day and he’s living in the weight room, it’s different. But, I still think it’s great for his maturity and his confidence to do that.”

New Mexico State is hoping to send football coach Jerry Kill out to his debut game with a lot of support. The Aggies are bringing back their Stuff the Stadium promotion last used in 2015. It helped the Aggies draw a crowd of over 27 thousand. The Aggies are hosting Nevada on Aug. 27.

The Miami Marlins fell to the New York Mets 6-0 Monday. Former Carlsbad high ace Trevor Rogers took the loss on the hill. Rogers is now 3-6 for the Marlins this season.