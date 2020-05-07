Sports Desk: Chris Jans staying at NMSU; Lobos land forward Brown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State men’s basketball coach Chris Jans is staying with the Aggies. Jans was a candidate for the head coaching vacancy at East Tennessee University but took his name out of consideration Wednesday. Jans has three years left on his current contract at New Mexico State University.

Aggies Athletic Director Mario Moccia said that Jans’ contract is being restructured to include a pay increase and add one to two years. Moccia emphasized that an increase in pay will not come out of the school’s athletic budget. Moccia said the school found creative ways to raise the money for the increase, including private support.

Jans’ current contract pays him an annual base salary of $290,000 and a yearly retention bonus of $216,000. In three seasons at NMSU Jans has led the Aggies to three WAC regular-season titles and two WAC tournament titles. The Aggies had the nation’s longest winning streak during a part of last season with 19 consecutive victories.

Meanwhile, Rod Brown is the newest Lobo on Paul Weir’s squad. The six-foot-seven forward committed to the Lobos Tuesday. “It fits my playing style. That’s what pretty much really did it for me,” said Brown. He comes to New Mexico out of Pearl Community College in Poplarville, Mississippi where he averaged 13 points and seven rebounds per game.

Former Lobo forward Corey Manigault is hoping to extend his basketball career. Manigault is hoping to get one of the very limited spots in the NBA Draft. “Everything is kinda at a standstill, but my agent, he’s looking to work things out and had things for me that worked out for the better,” said Manigault. “I’m not really worried about my position in the draft. If I get my name called, I’m going to perform.” The NBA Draft is June 25.

Hope Christian has filled its vacancy for a head football coach. Longtime Sandia assistant Fernando Salinas will lead the program. Salinas spent 15 seasons at Sandia and has 20 years of coaching experience. He replaces Gary Beck, who led the Huskies to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Class 3A state title game last season.

Lastly, junior Andrea Howard is one of three Lobos selected to the All-Mountain West Conference Softball Team. Howard led the Lobos in slugging percentage, runs batted in and home runs with seven. Senior Carmeryn O’Grady and freshman Briana Martinez were also selected.