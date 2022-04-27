NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho football team has a new coach. Gerry Pannoni announced his resignation on Wednesday and told KRQE Sports that he plans to move back to Virginia in honor of his late wife.

Rio Rancho later announced that offensive coordinator Nate Pino will take over as head coach of the Rams. Pino has spent the the last three seasons as OC and 18 overall with Rio Rancho.

“I’m stoked, you know, I’m a Rio Rancho guy,” Pino said. “I actually graduated from here in 2000 and I started coaching here shortly thereafter. I worked with every head coach, kind of growing up, from Wilson Holland all the way through. You know, I kind of paid my dues. Coach Howes in particular and coach Pannoni have done a good job of building something up that’s great here.”

In other news, Albuquerque native and Jackson Wink trained fighter Jesse Tafoya is fighting for the A1 combat flyweight title on May 1. He believes that this bout could be the one to elevate him status as a fighter.

“This is the biggest fight in my career,” Tafoya said. “This is a huge opportunity, I am a main event title fight on UFC Fight Pass, which is one of the biggest streaming networks for fighting and yeah, my life is going to change after this.”

Also, St. Pius X held its annual signing day on Wednesday. Eight student athletes committed to the next level, and two will be doing in in their home state. Cian Jones and Alyssa Portee will be playing rugby and volleyball at New Mexico Tech and NMMI respectively, and they are excited to join championship caliber programs in the Land of Enchantment.