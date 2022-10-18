ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team is currently on a four-game losing streak, and the Lobos are set to host Fresno State on Saturday. With the way the offense has been performing lately, head coach Danny Gonzales has yet to publicly commit to Miles Kendrick as the starter against the Bulldogs.

“If I feel Justin [Holaday] or CJ [Montes] gives us a better chance to win than Miles then, they’ll start,” Gonzales said. “I mean Miles is our starting quarterback, but that’s evaluated every week and we’ll see whose gives us the best chance during the week with what we’re going to do, to be successful.”

The Lobos game on Saturday will be homecoming for UNM, but it will also be homecoming for one player on the Fresno State team. Tre Watson played high school football for Cleveland, and while he is excited to be back in his home town, he doesn’t feel like it will be any different.

“Foods great. Got to get some green chile, some soapapillas, it’s a great place,” he said. “I try to treat every game the same. So, it’s just another game on the calendar just like every game other game. So, I’m going to prepare exactly like I do every week. So, we’re excited to play New Mexico. I know there defense is going to have something with coach Rocky Long over there. So, it’s going to be a fun game.”