Sports Desk: Catching up with former Lobo Alex Kirk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the “Sports Desk” we start with former Lobo Men’s Basketball player, Alex Kirk. Kirk is currently playing professionally in Japan and he seems to be enjoying his time out there.

“So, I have been in Japan for the past three years. We ended up with the best record before it got canceled, but overall the club has been amazing for me. You know, I get to play with three or four of the guys that are going to be on the Japanese national team, I am super happy, and it’s given me a place to play basketball and keep getting better each day,” said Kirk.

Kirk averaged over 18 points and nine rebounds this past season before it got canceled due to COVID-19. This pandemic has had an effect on Kirk but he feels safe in Japan and he also hopes everyone in his home state is doing good as well.

“To everybody back home I just want to say thank you. Thank you for the support, I know it’s been a long time since I have been a Lobo and since I have been a Hilltopper, but without your support, I wouldn’t be here,” said Kirk.

“You know, I am repping New Mexico the best way I can and I know its very difficult back home and very difficult all over the world right now but let’s make the right decisions, let’s stay home, let’s take care of each other and again just thank you, guys.”

Sticking with basketball, reigning New Mexico Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of The Year, Viane Cumber committed to play at Texas Tech on Friday.

“I committed to Texas Tech this morning to further my basketball and academic career. I have been beyond blessed to be able to continue my journey at the D1 level and I just want to say thank you to Coach Stollings for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be able to shine in her program. I just can’t wait to get there,” said Cumber.

A junior at Sandia High School, Cumber received seven official offers from other programs, but Texas Tech just seemed like the best fit.

“I chose Tech because of the style of play and what I believe that I will be able to fit in and be the most successful. I just want to say thank you to everybody else who gave me the opportunity to play in their system but I just feel like this is a better fit for my family and myself overall, and I am just so excited,” said Cumber.

Lastly, Sandia baseball player Jacob Kmatz also heard some good news as he was nationally recognized for his skills on the mound. The 6’3 right-handed pitcher was selected to the Preseason All-American West Region Underclass First Team, by Perfect Game USA. This is a huge honor as this outlet also has Kmatz ranked as the top player in the state of New Mexico.

“Its a great honor to be able to share this with so many great players along the western side of the United States and looking back on it, last year I was selected for a similar award, but I was named honorable mention. My mom came up to me and said hey congrats I am so proud of you, and I said thanks mom but I want to be better, its not good enough. So, I worked and I worked in this last year and its paid off,” said Kmatz.