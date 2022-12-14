ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s bowl week for the17th annual New Mexico Bowl and both SMU and BYU arrived in Albuquerque on Wednesday. Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake is no stranger to Albuquerque and is excited to be back in the Duke City.

“You know, so I am looking forward to this nice friendly welcome, and just looking forward to hanging out with the people in the community and putting on a good show to end our season against a really good SMU team,” Sitake said. “Honored to be here in Albuquerque and I’m looking forward to all of it. You know, me I am all about food, so I know I am going to be really pleased by the time this week ends.”

Meanwhile NMSU is practicing for their bowl game against Bowling Green. Aggies quarterback sustained a hamstring injury during the regular season finale, however the team believe he is almost back to full strength.

“I would say he’s about 90 percent,” said head coach Jerry Kill. “So, he will be ready to play unless we have a setback, but we will be really careful with him and everything.”

In other news, New Mexico United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis took home a USL season award on Wednesday. Tambakis received the save of the year for his athletic stop against Charleston on May 14.