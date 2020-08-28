Sports Desk: Brian Urlacher faces criticism for Instagram post

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher is taking heat on social media for a like and post on his Instagram page. In fact, the former Chicago Bears and Lobos star was trending number one on Twitter for part of the day.

Post on Brian Urlacher’s Instagram stories

On Instagram, Urlacher called out NBA players for their boycott for social justice and used Brett Favre, playing through the death of his father, as an example. The message was shared on Twitter and people did not take it well and piled on Urlacher with massive criticism. Urlacher also got more criticism for liking an Instagram post in support of the 17-year-old charged with the shooting deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

For the second straight day, the NBA did not play in support of social justice. Players have decided to resume play which is expected to start again Friday. The NBA was joined by the WNBA, NHL, and some Major League Baseball teams in taking a day to support social justice. Nine NFL teams also took the day off from practice.

Lobo men’s basketball coach Paul Weir is very happy with his freshman class but admits experience is always a preference for coaches. He believes his talented freshman class has enough skills to offset some of what they don’t have experience in. “Going down this route you get a little nervous as you start to accumulate them, but when you look at what the alternatives were, they were still the best prospect on the board,” said Weir.

Trevor Rogers called it a dream come true. The former Carlsbad High star made his pitching debut with the Miami Marlins this past Tuesday, only three years removed from high school. Rogers pitched four shutout innings and struck out six batters.

“I handled my emotions pretty well until I stepped out onto the field. Got to live out my dream,” said Rogers. “I have wanted this since I was five years old. It’s very rare that people can live out there dream, something that they’ve wanted to do since they were a little kid, you know. That was probably the most important thing though, probably the coolest part.”

New Mexico United announced a change of location for what they were hoping would be their first home game of the season. New Mexico United will meet El Paso Locomotive FC on the road to keep in compliance with New Mexico’s public health orders.