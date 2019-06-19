Sports Desk: Brenda Gonzales-Means feels better than ever for her upcoming fight

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – In this edition of the Sports Desk, the Albuquerque Isotopes were looking to end their series with the New Orleans Baby Cakes on a high note, but they came up short losing 10-6. The Isotopes attempted to make a comeback in the bottom of the 9th but fell short. The ‘Topes will now hit the road for six games, but will return to the Duke City for the third installment of Mariachi Night on June 25.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico United are preparing to take on Dallas FC in the U.S. Open Cup. They are coming off of a loss on Saturday, but United players are hopeful that history will repeat itself.

“Because we lost in Sacramento game, and then we left it and went back to the Rapids and get a win. So, that’s what we are going to do,” said Rashid Tetteh, NM United center back.

The United are now one of two teams that are not in the MLS participating in the round of 16. The match will begin on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The senior games are bringing people from all over the country to Albuquerque to compete, but two New Mexico natives are looking for gold. Chris Trujillo is competing in the 50 to 54 age group golf competition, and he has some help from his sister Jill Trujillo, the UNM Women’s head golf coach.

“Oh, she’s been helping me a bunch, I’m just not following her advice, that’s the problem,” said Chris Trujillo.

“He thought right that I would have course knowledge, and it’s too bad he can’t listen very well. He needs to make more putts and miss it in the right spots,” said Jill Trujillo.

Chris will tee off for his final round Wednesday morning at the UNM Championship Course.

Over in the Octagon, Brenda Gonzales-Means is ready to perform on June 28 at the Santa Ana Star Center in her co-main event bout.

“They offered me a fight with a Brazilian Muy Thai specialist, Marilia Fanta. So, here we are a week out and I’m excited to get to fight at home,” said Brenda.

After coming off of a win in October and feeling healthier than before, she is excited to go for two wins in a row. You can find out more on pricing for this June 28 fight card, at this link.