Sports Desk: Bregman and Astros apologize, Tim Means fighting for more than a win

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When asked if he was embarrassed, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman answered, “Yes.”

Bregman and other star players on the Houston Astros apologized today for a sign-stealing scandal that has shaken major league baseball. The scandal also put a cloud on the Astros 2017 world series championship. “

You know what, the choices we made were bad,” said Bregman. When talking about fans Bregman expressed the need to win them back. “I think I’ve learned from this and I hope to regain their trust,” said Bregman. “This team is going to work extremely hard this year to do that, work extremely hard on and off the field.”

In the octagon, UFC Fighter Tim Means wants to use his battle at UFC Fight Night 167 in Rio Rancho Saturday to honor the memory of two fallen high school football players from Moriarty. Means was an assistant coach with the team.

Corey Anderson wants to fight for a title one day. A win against Jan Blachowicz could get him a step closer. Anderson and Blachowicz are the Main Events at UFC Rio Rancho. Anderson has two victories over top-five opponents and would like a shot at UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, who plans on attending the fight.

“I am not trying to do anything but be me,” said Anderson. “Hopefully he has good seats and he sees a good show. We go out there and we handle this and we go from there and then we see what happens.”

Saturday’s fight card at the Santa Ana Star Center will start with preliminaries at 3 p.m. and the main event at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, UNM women’s basketball coach Mike Bradbury is doing well and is back at work. Bradbury had a health scare after his team suffered a loss to San Diego State Wednesday night.

Official Statement Regarding Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Bradbury:

“At the conclusion of last night’s game against San Diego State, Coach Bradbury began to feel lightheaded and experienced a rise in his blood pressure. He was taken to the emergency room as a precaution. Coach Bradbury was released later that night after test results came back normal. He will coach the team this coming Saturday at UNLV.”

Lastly, USA Track and Field Indoor Championships start in Albuquerque Friday. Athletes participating in the two-day event at the Albuquerque Convention Center gave their take on the altitude.

“We’re actually coming off about a month and a half training in Flagstaff,” said American indoor mile record holder Elle Purrier. “I’m hoping that training at the 7,000 feet will help the competition tomorrow and Saturday.” The action starts at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.